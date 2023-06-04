Berlin (dpa)

The French newspaper “L’Equipe” reported that Julian Nagelsmann, former coach of the German football team Bayern Munich, is a prominent candidate to coach the French team Paris Saint-Germain.

It is expected that Christophe Galtier, the current coach of Saint-Germain, will leave at the end of the current season, despite his leadership of Paris Saint-Germain to crown the French League title for the 11th time in its history, to hold the record as the most crowned team in the championship.

Saint-Germain’s early exit from the Champions League and the French Cup contributed to the growing voices calling for Galtier to leave the French capital. Nagelsmann has not coached any club since he was sacked by Bayern Munich last March, while the newspaper “L’Equipe” indicated that negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain are moving quickly, and that the two sides are close to reaching an agreement. According to the “L’Equipe” report, former French star Thierry Henry, who won the 1998 World Cup with his country, will work as an assistant to Nagelsmann in Saint-Germain.