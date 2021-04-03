Berlin (dpa)

Julian Nagelsmann, the coach of the German football club Leipzig, said that assuming the position of coach of the German national team “The Manshafts” is out of the question for him at the present time.

In an interview with the German newspaper “Süddeutsche Zeitung”, Nagelsmann said, “33 years,” that he is not thinking about this now, “because I am passionate about daily work, and I am still at an age where my current situation is as good as that.”

However, Nagelsmann did not rule out assuming the position of coach of the German national team in the future, and said: Certainly, this will be an attractive position in the distant future.

Nagelsmann explained that he does not want to stay in the coaching profession “throughout life”, pointing to the presence of other things that excite him. He may also attract me to work as a carpenter or to take a cooking training, and it will be funny to go when I am 50 years old, as a former coach in the German League. To the vocational school.

“Never before has a national coach worked as a carpenter or chef,” Nagelsmann said, winking with an eye.

Nagelsmann emphasized his pursuit of the highest goals in his football career: “Of course, I strive to reach the highest European classification because I want to win championships and prove myself.”

Before the summit match, which will bring together his team and Bayern Munich, the league leaders this evening, Nagelsmann said that there is no “dream club” for him, and everyone knows in any case the eight most prominent clubs in Europe.

At the same time, Nagelsmann reaffirmed that he signed “fully consciously” to IBBIS until 2023, and that I was not forced to sign, and it is possible for an interested club to inquire “about me”, but then I will also not lose focus on the current work, and I accept the position of my contracting partner. , Pointing out that this does not mean that every contract will be completed in its process until the end, and he demanded that there be a clause in the contract to end the task or an agreement to do so.

There have been many rumors about the possibility of Nagelsmann moving to Bayern, and these rumors have been repeated recently, because Hanzi Flick, technical director of the Bavarian club, could be a possible candidate to succeed Joachim Low as the technical director of the «Manshafet», after Loew relinquished this position next summer.