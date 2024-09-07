Dusseldorf (dpa)

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has warned against making too many complaints about the impact of the absence of his top four players when the team kicks off its Nations League campaign on Saturday.

“Of course we will miss four great and very important players, but we must also look to the future and not spend time talking about the absences,” Nagelsmann said ahead of the Hungary clash in Dusseldorf.

Nagelsmann lost captain Ilkay Gundogan and the last three remaining players from Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning squad, with Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer all announcing their retirement from international football after the European Championship in Germany this summer.

As for Kroos, 34 years old, he has retired from football permanently, after spending the last ten seasons of his career at Real Madrid.

“Change is always a great opportunity for other players who were playing less, so I’m looking forward,” Nagelsmann said.

The match against Hungary is set to witness clear changes in the German national team, as Marc-Andre ter Stegen will be the new starting goalkeeper, Joshua Kimmich will wear the captain’s armband, while the duo Niklas Füllkrug and Pascal Gross will replace Gundogan and Muller, to complete the attacking triangle with Kai Havertz.

In total, the veteran quartet have played 451 international matches, which is more than the total matches of the current Germany squad.

“Of course I cried too when the four said they would leave, but that’s football, but we will continue on and I’m confident we will perform well in the Hungary match,” Nagelsmann confirmed.

Germany plays in Group 3 of the first level, where it competes with Hungary, the Netherlands, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The German national team will qualify for the quarter-finals of the European Nations League in March 2025 if it succeeds in finishing first or second in the group.