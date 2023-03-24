Nagelsmann’s time at Bayern Munich ended overnight. Yesterday the coach was fired by the German team, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano. Although, there is no certain version of why, from Germany they report that the coach had a serious problem with the club’s squad, recalling that weeks ago he pointed out that a footballer was leaking information about his work and internal situations.
What is a fact is that Nagelsmann’s departure does not go through sports issues, since his work was being very consistent, especially due to the elimination that he managed to give to the PSG team in the Champions League. Now, the German coach will surely have a shower of offers on the table for the summer market, as there are several clubs that will be looking for a coach from June and one of them could well be Real Madrid.
The team from the capital of Spain has been closely following the work of the very young German coach for several years, who has shown himself to be an intelligent guy and who also has the character for big challenges. The name of Ancelotti is on the tightrope and if he does not deliver the Champions League title to Real Madrid, it is a fact that the Italian will be fired from the Merengue command, for which reason Nagelsmann will surely shine as one of the names within the Ancelotti’s head to take control of the squad ahead of the summer market.
