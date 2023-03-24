#Real Madrid ⚪

👀 Nagelsmann, now yes to Madrid?

❌ Bayern will do without him

🔙 He turned down the white team in 2018 when he was coach of Hoffenheim, but the option for the future was considered

✍️ @LloverasIkerhttps://t.co/kJVX2CU0Cg

— SPORT newspaper (@sport) March 24, 2023