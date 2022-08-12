Berlin (DPA)

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann revealed that he does not plan to make any changes to his starting lineup before the match scheduled against Wolfsburg on Sunday, in the second stage of the German Bundesliga.

“When you change something, you have to think about two things: performance and burden, and we don’t need to change anything from those two perspectives,” Nagelsmann told a news conference on Friday.

He added: There is no need to change anything, and I do not expect to change unless something exceptional happens.

Nagelsmann praised Senegalese star Sadio Mane, the newcomer from Liverpool, who scored a goal during the first match that ended in a 6-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

“I use the words of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: From day one, he has made progress in the team and in the club, he is very humble and an extremely team player,” Nagelsmann said.

Nagelsmann spoke of midfielder Leon Goretzka, who needed knee surgery shortly before the start of the season, saying that the recovery process is going better than we expected.

Goretzka completed his first training session, Nagelsmann added, but he will need more time before returning to group training, and I will give him all the time he needs.