Dortmund (dpa)

Julian Nagelsmann, coach of the German national football team, said that he would not welcome the return of the European Championship (Euro) to be held with the participation of 16 teams, because the format of the tournament with the participation of 24 teams provides a better opportunity for small teams to shine.

The complex system, in which the four best third-placed teams qualify for the knockout rounds, along with the top two finishers in the six groups, led to a lack of excitement in several matches in the final rounds of the group stage, and also raised questions about whether the tournament format that has been in place since 2016 is valid. It is a good solution, but Nagelsmann told reporters, before facing Denmark today in the round of 16 of the tournament, that he would not support a return to the previous system in which 16 teams participate, in which the first and second places in the groups qualify.

“I think it is important for small countries to participate in such big tournaments,” Nagelsmann added. “It is always interesting. If you look at Georgia at first glance, who have improved with every match, and now they face Spain. I like watching different national teams. I think the formula is good as it is.”

There have always been suggestions, including one from Kicker Sport magazine, to expand the tournament to 32 teams, divided into eight groups, with the top two teams from each group advancing.

Regarding the knockout rounds, Nagelsmann said: “The other half of the draw is a little easier on paper, but things have changed now in the knockout rounds, after some teams played better than expected.”

If Germany beat Denmark, they could face Spain, the best team in the group stage, in the quarter-finals, and then France or Portugal in the semi-finals. The other half’s leading teams are Italy, the defending champions, England, the runners-up, and the Netherlands, but they have not performed as expected.