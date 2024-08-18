Berlin (dpa)

Germany’s sporting director Rudi Völler expects a final decision on veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s future in the team to be made in the coming days, before coach Julian Nagelsmann announces the next Germany squad.

“It will certainly be before the squad is announced, which will be the week after next, and by then there will be a decision regarding Manuel,” Fuller told Sport1.

Voller added that Neuer himself will make the first statement because he deserves to have “the first say on what happens next.”

Neuer’s future with the German national team remains unclear, after the team’s exit from the quarter-finals of the European Nations Cup “Euro 2024” last month, as he said earlier this month that he needed more talks before announcing his final decision.

The Bayern Munich goalkeeper has played 124 international matches and has played in all major tournaments with the German national team since the 2010 World Cup, noting that he won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with the team.

Nagelsmann is scheduled to gather his players on September 2 for the team’s matches against Hungary in Dusseldorf and the Netherlands in Amsterdam on September 6 and 9, in the opening matches of the German national team in the European Nations League.

Voller noted that Neuer, whose contract with Bayern expires in 2025, is a “world-class” goalkeeper, but he also praised reserve goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, the goalkeeper of Barcelona.

Voller also made it clear that Nagelsmann has the final say as the team’s coach.