D.he optimism of the Bayern hunters from RB Leipzig may have a crack after the zero number against TSG Hoffenheim. Despite the threat of seven points behind the leaders, it is still a long way from being broken. “We want to keep going as long as is theoretically possible,” said Willi Orban. And Yussuf Poulsen, the hero of the day who was prevented from doing so due to the winning goal he was denied in stoppage time, added: “We believe in the championship. We have to do that until the end. “

What else should you say? The chances are likely to be rather low five game days before the end of the Bundesliga. And that’s why coach Julian Nagelsmann built ahead. “I think it’s good that the players don’t hang their heads,” emphasized the 33-year-old. “If it wasn’t enough for the championship, it was still a good season. At the end of the day we have to win our games, otherwise Bayern are already champions. “

That was the problem with the victories in the past three home games. In addition to the lost direct duel with Bayern, there are the draws against Frankfurt and Hoffenheim. If you want to prove a master’s degree, you should definitely not afford the latter two mistakes.

Leipzig is better in many statistics

Instead, you should defeat a team like Hoffenheim, which is currently struggling with itself alongside its opponent. In the end, the analysts counted possession of around 60 percent and 14 shots on goal for RB. Leipzig was also clearly better in various other statistics classified as decisive. Just not with the goals – again this season. “We had a lot of good situations that we didn’t use,” said Nagelsmann.

However, the coach also has to ask himself why he only brought Alexander Sörloth after an hour. The striker had recently gained a lot of self-confidence with two goals in Bremen, which was also noticeable against Hoffenheim. The Norwegian proved to be much more dangerous and assertive than the entire offensive series before.

The victory would undoubtedly have been deserved because of the superiority. But when Poulsen headed the ball into the goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time, the video evidence turned into a mood killer. The Danish international had beheaded himself on the hand, from there the ball went into the goal. Referee Manuel Gräfe had to take back the hit.

“That was the negative side of the video evidence,” said Nagelsmann. “You are reduced from maximum emotion to minimum within a few minutes.” Even the opponent felt a little pity. “According to the rule, he has to whistle the goal, but as a football fan I’m not always a friend of it,” said Hoffenheim’s Christoph Baumgartner.

And TSG coach Sebastian Hoeneß admitted without further ado that his heart had “slipped into his pants”. “From my perspective it was a regular goal, I only saw the header, but not the hand,” said the 38-year-old. “I can understand Julian that it is brutal from his point of view.”