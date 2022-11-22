FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German central bank Governor Joachim Nagel opened up the possibility of smaller interest rate hikes from the European Central Bank on Tuesday, but said there was still a long way to go in raising borrowing costs. .

With euro zone inflation in double digits, the ECB has been raising rates in record moves of 75 basis points, but several policymakers have called for smaller increases from December.

Nagel, one of the most aggressive ECB officials on monetary policy, which is generally in favor of higher rates, told reporters that a 50-point rise would also count as “strong”, but added that rates were still so low that they stimulate the economy and are “relatively far” from restricting it.

“Even 50 basis points is a strong move,” Nagel said.

The ECB raised its deposit rate from -0.5% to 1.5% in three months and says it wants to at least get it back to neutral, where it neither supports nor constrains economic activity.

This is an elusive level that many economists currently put at around 2%.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa)