Churu

In the state, where there is an increase in female crimes continuously. At the same time, resentment is also visible among the public about these incidents. The latest case is from Churu district of the state. A 27-year-old married woman has been kidnapped and murdered here in Ratanagar. After this incident of murder, the matter has caught up. People are demanding the arrest of accused Salauddin in this case. Therefore, under this, people have performed with the corpse of the deceased. During this, he blocked the Jaipur road and shouted slogans against the police.

Police explained and opened the jam

After this incident, DSP reached the spot in view of deteriorating law and order. He opened the jam after explaining to the people, but the angry people shouted slogans with the dead body in front of the Ratanagar police station. The police have sought 72 hours for the arrest of the accused, but the family members of the deceased kept their demands.

This was the case

In fact, on 28 September, Salauddin of Ward 3 of Ratanagar kidnapped Lalita, who was going from Auto to Churu, in a jeep in the middle of the road. After about one and a half hours, the accused Lalita escaped after putting him in a state of unconsciousness. After which the family got him admitted to the Government Bhartia Hospital in Churu. But after first aid he was referred to Bikaner. Lalita died during treatment in Bikaner PBM. Family members allege that Salauddin kidnapped the deceased and poisoned him. On the report of family members, the Ratanagar police station has registered a case of kidnapping and murder against the accused late in the night.