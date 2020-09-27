Highlights: Looted in the name of Papala Gurjar, who has been on the run for a year

Bolero robbery incident in Kuchera area of ​​Nagaur district

Bolero was hired by two miscreants from Jaipur’s Shahpura

The victim narrated the incident to the police, got the case registered

Nagaur

Even though a year has passed since the hand of the state police, gangster Papala Gurjar has no clue, but other miscreants are now spreading their fear in his name. The latest case is of Nagaur City. Bolero robbery has taken place in Kuchera area of ​​Nagaur district in the name of Papla Gurjar here. In fact, two miscreants who had hired a Bolero from Shahpura in Jaipur showed the pistol to the Bolero driver near Deshwal in Kuchera and looted the Bolero, claiming to be a Papala Gurjar. The driver of the Bolero resident of Shahpura arrived at the Kuchera police station and told Aapabiti, after which the active police have blocked the blockade. SP Shweta Dhankad has also visited the spot.

Hired for mercy

According to the information, two youths went to Shivdan, a resident of Jaipur’s Shahpura, who hired Bolero, on Saturday afternoon. Bolero hired for Merta of Nagaur. A young man described himself as a father-in-law in Merta and spoke of going to Merta due to the death of his father-in-law. Shivdan, who was hired, came to the young man’s talk and took the two boys and left with a Bolero.

Eat along the way, drink tea too

The vicious miscreants who carried out the robbery did not even let Shivdan know what they were going to do with him. After leaving Shahpura, they ate together on the Pulsana bypass between Ringas and Palsana. After this, he had tea in Didwana and the driver did not feel robbed all the way.

Showing your color by taking the raw path

The two crooks continued to follow the Bolero as far as Didwana Le Kuchera. Then after that, asked him to walk through the rough path from Khajwana. The driver of the Bolero took the car crudely. Both miscreants showed their color near Deshwal and started assaulting the driver. Then a miscreant, showing himself as Papala Gurjar, showed a pistol and took the driver down. Fearing a pistol, the driver stepped down and the two crooks robbed the car and fled.

Police engaged in search on the basis of huli

The victim’s driver, Shivdan, has told the police that both the miscreants had been killed. The police is searching for the miscreants on the basis of Huliye. In this case, police officials including SP Shweta Dhankad have visited the spot. All aspects are being investigated.