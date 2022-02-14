Nagatoro is now available with dubbing in Spanish in Crunchyrollso Spanish-speaking fans will finally be able to listen to their favorite characters in their language.

In Mexico this series has many followers, and the cosplayer Aurora7w7 took advantage of the hype to transform into the charming student.

It seems that Nagatoro She also loves her art class, and in this cosplay you can see her posing to get her senpai’s attention.

With everything and his flirtatious fang.

The Mexican cosplayer Aurora7w7 managed to almost perfectly replicate the outfit of Nagatoro in a photo shoot that took her all the way to art class.

Like the student, she wore a skirt above the knee, although her design was not plain blue, but plaid.

The upper part of the cosplay did not have much difficulty, since it consists of a white blouse; however, what stands out is the resemblance to Nagatoro.

A clone of Nagatoro

As you can see, both the attitude of Aurora7w7 as his features look very similar to the character’s and he even gave it an extra touch by using a long fang on his left side.

Due to his skin color and appearance, many came to believe that Nagatoro she is Mexican, and as you can see, this cosplay gives us all the arguments to assure it.

Aurora7w7 features various outfits inspired by different anime characters, so follow her on her Instagram account to discover them, surely there will be your favorite character.

this cosplay of Nagatoro It shows us that the interpretation, not only in clothes, but also in attitude, is a fundamental part of embodying a character from an anime.

this cosplay of Nagatoro It shows us that the interpretation, not only in clothes, but also in attitude, is a fundamental part of embodying a character from an anime.