Ijiranaide, Nagaroto-san It is one of the comedy anime that is particularly fascinating, perhaps because of the practical jokes that slowly bring the protagonists closer together. And although it seemed unlikely that the boys would form a solid couple, it seems that humor is the key, as Takagi-san also tells us.

The end of the manga Ijiranaide, Nagaroto-san It’s here and the reason for this is the illustration of its latest volume, the story has been published since 2011 as a webmanga, However, the new installment in manga format began in 2017 and ends in the present 2024. The last cover shows us the protagonist with a final smile.

Nagatoro-san appears with a pink background and with her hands outstretched, in fact, it seems that she is taking our palm, when in reality she is facing her senpai. We already know that The ending of the romantic comedy was favorable And now the protagonists are together, the last volume of the manga was responsible for giving us its own idea of ​​the outcome.

Nagotoro-san is said to have collected 20 compiled manga volumes. They were officially published under the Kodansha label and the series was completed between 2017 and 2024, that is, around eight years of publication.

The series has two anime seasons, each with twelve episodes. The series changed animation studios in the second installment.

What is Ijiranaide about, Nagatoro-san?

The story follows a pair of young people studying high school: senpai and NagatoroThe boy is a rather studious and reserved young man, however, this changes when Nagatoro realizes what kind of things he likes, as he will make fun of his hobbies a little.

Far from representing an imbalance in their relationship, this brings them closer little by little, cementing a relationship that will also have several disagreements until they confess their feelings.

