The second season of Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san was announced for the winter season of 2023. It will be broadcast through crunchyroll and it was promoted in simulcast format, which means that it would be available within 24 hours of its premiere on Japan.

The first episode of the second season of Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san: 2nd Attack will arrive on Saturday, January 14, 2023 on the platform. And subsequent chapters will be released weekly on the same day.

Nagatoro-san: What time will the new episode of the second season come out?

Below we indicate the schedules so you can enjoy the delivery immediately:

13:00 in Mexico

2:00 p.m. in Colombia

16:00 in Argentina

16:00 in Chile

15:00 in Venezuela

20:00 in Spain

The second season of Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san will have 12 chapters like the first installment.

Source: Studio OLM

However, something remarkable is that the anime changed studios. It was previously helmed by Telecom Animation, but this second season, the project will be produced by Studio OLM.

The first season adapted up to the 47th chapter of the manga, so it is expected that the second season of Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san once again encompass around 50 chapters, even if that means that it is on the heels of the publication being broadcast.

Probably, this installment will allow us to see warmer scenes between the protagonists, let’s see what it will bring us.

We recommend: Test: Which Nagatoro character are you according to your personality?

What is it about the anime?

It is a popular romance-comedy anime. Follow the story of a young man who is found drawing, after which his classmate, from a lower grade, turns to him to make fun of almost everything he does. In this way the boys spend a lot of time together having fun —at least Nagatoro— while getting to know each other naturally.

The anime is based on the Japanese web manga written and illustrated by Nanashi. It began to be published since 2017 and at this moment it has 120 chapters.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.