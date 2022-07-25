Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-San It managed to gain a large number of fans when its anime adaptation began. Many became too fond of the young woman and her constant annoyances to the poor Naoto. Now a cosplay of Nagatoro reminds us of his mischievous side.

This Nagatoro cosplay is the work of the streamer, Bunny Corrosive. In it she decided to represent the young protagonist as we always see her. With her typical Japanese student shirt and skirt. Although the resemblance of the girl helps him a lot.

It’s not really a fairly produced cosplay like others out there. In fact, its creator is aware of it, since she herself said that it was a ‘co-poor’ Although it is not very complex, we cannot deny that it immediately reminds us of Nagatoro.

Source: Bunny Corrosive

Source: Bunny Corrosive

Despite its simplicity, the Nagatoro cosplay was liked by the followers of Bunny Corrosive. Many of them mention that he is very similar to the character and the characterization was perfect. Not to mention that she has a lot of likes.

We recommend you: This Nagatoro cosplay brings back her unforgettable kitty outfit to conventions

To finish, the streamer asked her followers which one they would like to see. It seems that we could be facing the birth of a cosplayer. Before Nagatoro she didn’t do cosplay, but maybe if her fans ask her, she will continue on this path.

What is the anime that inspired this Nagatoro cosplay about

This Nagatoro cosplay is inspired by the protagonist of Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-San. A manga and anime that follows the homonymous character and her constant annoyances to one of her companions. This after he realized that he was very introverted and made manga in his spare time.

Source: Telecom Animation Film

The young Nagatoro is quite mischievous and creative with her misdeeds towards Naoto. There are many creative and funny situations that surely contributed to her popularity. That is why we constantly see her in cosplay and fanarts. What did you think of the latter?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about anime and other topics.