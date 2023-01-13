The second episode of the second season of the anime of Ijiranaide Nagatoro-san: 2nd Attack will be released on January 15, 2023, its distribution license is held by crunchyroll, so every Sunday we can see the chapters through its platform.

The preview images of the second episode of Nagatoro-san are out, and they have given us an idea of ​​what to expect, lots of fun for Nagatoro-san and nerves for the senpai. Both boys will share good moments.

Nagatoro-san and her beloved senpai will go to the zoo to renew their spirits and energy after the exhausting school festival.. The boys draw the animals they see, however, they do not expect to run into another couple that will change their plans.

Below we can see the images in all pink and full of shine that show us the freshness and vitality of the boys.

However, they will also let us see the occasional tension that occurs between them.

About Ijiranaide Nagatoro-san: 2nd Attack

Second episode direction: Kentaro Fujita

Animation Director: Won Yong Seong and Cho Ah-Ra

Storyboard: Takashi Tsuge

Studio: Studio OLM

Studio direction: Shinji Ushiro

Character designer: Misaki Suzuki

Music Composition: Gin

Series Composition: Taku Kishimoto

the anime of Nagatoro-san is an adaptation of the web manga written and illustrated by Nanashi. It has been published since 2017 in Kodansha’s Magazine Pocket —online. It follows the story of a young man who has been watched while drawing, after which a girl takes an interest in him and begins to annoy him.

However, the fixation becomes daily and the boys will begin to forge a kind of bond. Friendship? Love? Let’s see if there is any difference for them.

