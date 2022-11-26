The second season of Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoroeither nagatoro-san Long story short, it got a new trailer that lets you see more of what its new episodes will offer.

Likewise, the team behind the series revealed its opening theme, and incidentally, its premiere date. As planned, it will be available on Japanese television from January 7, 2023. It is possible that on that date it will reach Crunchyroll.

This video service secured in advance the rights to this new wave of episodes, which is called Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack.

As soon as the opening song is called LOVE CRAZY and is sung by Uesaka Sumire; This can be heard in the video that we share with you in the middle of this note.

This same voice actress sings with other of her colleagues the closing melody, MY SADISTIC ADOLESCENCE.

Font: OLM.

In this second season of nagatoro-san New characters appear and the artists behind them are already known. This is how Hayase Nagatoro’s sister, known as Ane Toro, gets her voice from actress Yoshino Nanjō.

In the series also participates Kaori Maeda in the role of Orihara and Sayumi Suzushiro has the role of Hana Sunomiya. The aforementioned appear in the new preview that is available.

What is the production team for the second season of Nagatoro san?

Unlike the first season of nagatoro-sanwhich was directed by Telecom Animation Film, the second is the work of OLM, the same studio behind the Pokémon anime and Komi Can’t Communicate.

It is due to the above that there are some changes related to the production team. The most important has to do with the position of director; Shinji Ushiro is now in charge and replaces Hirokazu Hanai.

But outside of him the majority retained their position. This is how the writer Taku Kishimoto is again in charge of writing and supervising the scripts.

Misaki Suzuki is again responsible for character design; This is what explains why what can be seen from the second season is visually very similar to the first.

As for the music, the composer Gin participates again. The above suggests that everything will continue in a similar way.

Apart from Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro we have more anime news on EarthGamer.