The compiled volume number 17 of Ijiranaide Nagatoro-san will be published on September 8, 2023and it has already been revealed that it will have a kind of special tape that will highlight the sales of the popular anime series.

Ijiranaide Nagatoro-san sold over four million copies in circulation, by this time. The figure takes into account the sales of all copies of the printed compiled volumes, from their first publication to the present.

What is the series about?

“High school student Hayase Nagatoro loves to spend her spare time doing one thing, and that’s picking on her senpai! After Nagatoro and her friends stumble across the aspiring artist’s drawings, they enjoy teasing the shy senpai mercilessly. Nagatoro decides to continue his cruel game and visits him daily so that he can force the senpai to do what interests him at the moment, especially if it makes him feel uncomfortable.

This is the panorama of a couple of high school students who begin to live together and build a very peculiar relationship.

Where can I see Nagatoro-san?

At the moment, The anime series has two seasons, each with twelve episodes. All 24 chapters are available on Crunchyroll.

