For a few months it has been known that the second season of Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro is on the way. But it was missing to give a good look at this sequel and luckily a new trailer is available.

It is through this that we can appreciate part of what we will see in the new episodes of the anime. It can be seen that the relationship between Nagatoro Y Senpai not much has changed and that’s a lot of fun.

While the poor Senpai he just wants some space to work at the art club Nagatoro suddenly appears and ruins their plans. She is a very active and energetic girl that contrasts with the shyness and reserve of this boy.

The fact is that not only the co-star of the story will get on his nerves but also his friends. Along with the new trailer came confirmation that the original cast is back.

Font: OLM.

This is how in the second season of Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro participate again daiki yamashita What Senpai Y Sumire Uesaka What Nagatoro. It’s the same Mikako Komatsu What fallow deer, Aina Suzuki What yosshii Y Shiori Izawa What sakura.

Looks like it’s back too Nana Mizuki as the president of the art club, someone who Senpai respect a lot but what Nagatoro can’t stand it at all.

When will the second season of Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro come out?

According to what was planned, it will be in January 2023 that the second season of Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro. The name of this new wave of episodes is Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack.

The study in charge will be different from that of the first season and is OLM. This company is responsible for the anime of Pokemon and replaces Telecom Animation Film.

Font: OLM.

Despite the change in the animation house, the production team is similar. The only change is that of the director, who is now Shinji Ushirou.

The writer and screenwriter Taku Kishimotothe character designer Misaki Suzuki and the composer Gin (Busted Rose) participate again in the anime.

At least the new breakthrough suggests that visually there will not be many changes in this continuation. We’ll see what else emerges details appear.

In addition to Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro we have more anime information in EarthGamer.