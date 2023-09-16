













That comes from a description in their volume #17, where information appears about the goals they both want to achieve.

Likewise, their first serious date is on the way and a new rival for their relationship arises. All this happens when two very important events appear.

In this case we are referring to a judo tournament and the art academy. So Nagatoro san and Senpai must also think about their future. The plot climax of the manga Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro It is just around the corner.

However, ‘climax’ does not imply ending. It’s just an important moment in the story and more than one manga, when it has reached this part of the story, has continued. It’s something that happens a lot.

Shounen manga generally focus on action, when they reach a climax, there is not much more to tell. But romance stories are a very different matter.

That also applies to romantic comedies. There are series that reach a climax of this type and that does not imply that the story ends, so it could apply to Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro. However, it is an important moment for Nagatoro san and Senpai.

What does Nanashi, the creator of the series, say about it? At the moment this author has not made any comments. Volume 17 of Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro It went on sale on September 8 in Japan.

The information itself comes from an advertisement that was attached to this volume. Maybe later this mangaka or the Kodansha publisher itself will talk about it. Nagatoro san and Senpai could very well continue their relationship.

