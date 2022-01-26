the brazilian artist Gabshin shared in his social networks, her cosplay of Nagatoro-san, the protagonist of one of the most popular anime of 2021. Like the fan community, she may be just as excited to hear this girl in her local language.

Let’s remember that Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san arrived in January 2022 at Crunchyroll with dubbing (both Spanish and Portuguese), and how could it be otherwise, his fans were excited by the new voices of their favorite characters.

The Brazilian cosplayer Gabshin chose the best moment to represent the protagonist of this anime in her cosplay of Nagatoro-san. In addition to this girl’s signature outfit, her navy blue skirt and white school blouse, she straightened her hair to achieve the look this job requires.

In addition to that, she carefully selected the makeup to recreate the charming girl who keeps bothering her senpai. If you are a fan of this anime, you will surely recognize some details in her makeup such as the type of eyeliner and shadows that give the perfect gal look to this anime cosplay. Nagatoro-san.

Maybe if there was a live-action version of Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san , this would be a pretty close and accurate approximation to the final version.

This Gabsshin Nagatoro-san cosplay is quite successful

For this cosplay of Nagatoro-san, Gabsshin He specialized mainly in two things, makeup and hairstyle, these two elements are what give this representation that air of perfection. Let’s not forget that this girl is based on the Japanese gal culture, so it couldn’t be for less.

There are people in her fan community who claim that this protagonist could be a Latin woman and this cosplay of Nagatoro-san gives them the reason. Both her features and her character fit perfectly with the protagonist of Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-San, but to give it an anime style touch he added a few effects.

