One of the anime that premiered last year was Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro, which was carried out by the study Telecom Animation Film. Based on the manga of the same name by Nanashi, this series won the liking of fans, especially in the West.

Especially for its premise, where a girl known as Hayase Nagatoro he amuses his shy thing Senpai. He begins by torturing and harassing him but things change.

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro was very well received

As the series progresses, it comes out that she feels an attraction to SenpaiBut how indecisive he is makes him desperate. As for him, he certainly does not dislike the presence of Hayase.

However, his very personality prevents him from expressing his feelings for her clearly. The above not only lends itself to romance but also to comedy. Especially with misunderstandings and other embarrassing situations.

Nagatoro enjoy very much making misleading Senpai. And his clumsiness or the way he behaves throws her off balance. The formula behind Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro it is so successful that it has already secured a second season.

It seems that not so much due to the degree of acceptance it had in Japan – its Blu-ray sales were meager – but rather because of its reception in video-on-demand service. Things went very well.

This cosplay shows Hayase in her swimsuit

It is to be imagined that the western audience had a lot to do with making things go in such a way. In view of this, it is not uncommon for there to be more and more fan arts, And of course, cosplays based on the series.

Like the one we bring you now, a contribution from the cosplayer Gabsshin. As can be seen, she decided to represent her with her swimsuit. It is quite similar to the one used in various schools in Japan, in one piece and blue in color.

Long, flowing hair is characteristic of Hayase Nagatoro and it is respected in this representation. The same can be said of the clasp that she wears in her hair.

It is simple but it is a detail that must always be taken into account. It’s a good cosplay of this character, who handles so many different styles that it is the basis of several others.

Surely more will appear as soon as the second season of the anime arrives, which has no date yet.

