Nagasaki, in southern Japan, commemorated this Wednesday the 78th anniversary of the nuclear attack that devastated the city, months after it was held the G7 summit in Hiroshima and with a lower profile home from a typhoon approaching the area.

The ceremony, which normally takes place in front of theto Statue of Peace, located near the hypocenter of the explosion, was transferred to the conference center Nagasaki Dejima Messe, the first time it has been held indoors since 1963, due to the concern of the attendees about the influence of a typhoon.

Khanun’s approximation, Now a severe tropical storm, it once again caused serious disruptions to air and rail transport in southwestern Japan today, as well as prompting authorities to order the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.

The Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, unable to travel to the city for this reason, he sent a video message saying that “there is some division in the international community on nuclear disarmamentespecially because of the Russian nuclear threat.

Takeko Kudo, 85, an atomic bomb survivor who experienced the atomic bombing at the age of seven, speaks during an indoor memorial service in Nagasaki. See also UFOs? Video shows the flight of an unidentified object near the Popocatépetl volcano Photo: EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT

“It is more and more difficult to achieve a path to a world without nuclear weapons, but Japan, as the current G7 chair and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, should strengthen work together with the international community,” Kishida added.

The Japanese prime minister said it is important to build on the momentum of the G7 summit last May celebrated in hiroshimathe first city to be bombed with a nuclear weapon, to promote this disarmament.

As in previous years, a meeting was also held today offering of flowers and water in memory of the victimswhich is held in memory of the people who suffered internal and external burns during the explosion and who desperately asked the rest of the survivors for water to quench their thirst.

In addition, a minute of silence was held as usual at the exact time the bomb exploded, 11:02, in an act in which the “hibakusha”, survivors of the atomic bombof the ravages of war and the consequences of radiation.

Attendees offer a one-minute silent prayer for the victims of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki. Photo: EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT

The Japanese Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treatywhich entered into force on 1970in full cold warand prohibits the possession of nuclear weapons to any country that is not part of the group of powers formed by United States, United Kingdom, China, France and Russia (then the Soviet Union).

For his part, the Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, He also sent a telematic message, in which he said: “We must achieve a world free of these inhumane weapons. The UN’s top priority is achieve a world without nuclear weapons. We cannot allow such devastation to happen.”

What happened that August 9

On August 9, the ‘Fat Man’ bomb was thrown on nagasaki by the us army and exploded at 11:02 at an altitude of about 470 meters, with a detonation equivalent to 21 kilotons of TNT, leaving more than 40% of the city destroyed.

nagasaki hhas been for centuries one of the most important ports in southern Japan and It was of great importance during World War II. for its commercial activity, which included shipping, artillery and other production military equipment.

An estimated 40,000 people died at the time of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki and about 70,000 in Hiroshima three days beforewhich would be followed by tens of thousands more until the end of the year as a result of the radiation.

To date, an estimated 400,000 people have lost their lives in both cities due to the attack or its aftermath.

EFE

