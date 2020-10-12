Highlights: Preparations fast for Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota municipal elections

Both BJP and Congress parties are preparing to give the tickets

There is a competition among candidates for ticketing, so parties are forming a consensus about it

Congress observer will deploy feedback, BJP creates three layer formula

Jaipur

After the election date of the six municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota in the state, the Congress-BJP has been vying for ticketing in both the parties. But the confusion between the two parties is that through which formula should they give the ticket, so that victory is sure. The biggest screw for the Congress regarding the municipal corporation elections is the feedback. According to experts, there is a lot of confusion in the Congress about the feedback of the candidates. He says this is because there was a phase of resignations in the state, district and block Congress after Sachin Pilot was removed from the post of state president. Therefore, Avinash Pandey, the then incharge of Rajasthan Congress, had canceled all the appointments at the state, district and block levels. Now the situation is that there is an appointment in the party at the state, district and block level in the last three months, then it is challenging for the party to decide that if such a candidate is given the ticket at the local level, then the right candidate for victory.

No appointment on organizations, so take feedback from the Observer so that victory can be ensured

According to media reports, some appointments will be made in the organization of Rajasthan Congress before the state Congress body elections, but now it is less likely. PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara is also knowing this thing. But he says that Observers will also be deployed soon for the feedback of the candidates. At the same time, the former Congress is also talking about giving feedback to the former officials. But now it has to be seen how accurate the Observer’s feedback will be. Here also the question arises that when no one has any position in the organization, how will the party decide the responsibility of someone at the lower level for the feedback and if there is any flaw in the feedback process, then who will the party take action.

This is the biggest challenge for Congress

Experts say that it is a big challenge for the Congress to field the right contender. This is because the state Congress has commanders in the organization as Govind Singh Dotasara, but they do not have a team to know the situation at the lower level. This is probably the first time in the history of Rajasthan Congress when there are no appointments in the organization for three consecutive months. Now if the party gives the responsibility of feedback to the executive before July 15, then this structure is created by Sachin Pilot. Therefore, according to political experts, the Congress may also have to suffer the loss of camp.

BJP created a three-layer system in ticket distribution

According to media reports, a three-layer system has been created by the BJP for ticket distribution in municipal elections. It is possible to distribute tickets on the basis of the opinion of MLA, MLA candidate and MP. BJP state president Satish Pooni has also indicated in this regard.