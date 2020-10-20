Highlights: Kota North South Municipal Corporation Election 2020 Nomination Filing Process Ended

632 candidates filled 706 nomination papers

Workers of both parties filled Independents pamphlets rebelling against political parties for not getting tickets

The credibility of big leaders at stake in small elections

Third Gender Reena Kinnar filed nomination papers, Sunita Vyas, Deputy Mayor of New Current Board, also choked

quota

Municipal corporation elections going on in the Corona era will be special in the state. This is because this time not only the election experience will be new. At the same time, the other reason is that due to the changes made in the body areas this year, these elections will be wider than before.

For the first time, two municipal corporations have also been formed in the city of Rajasthan state education city Kota. The newly created Kota North by the government on October 29 and Kota South Municipal Corporation elections will be held on November 1. Nomination papers have also been filed regarding this. On the last date, a large number of BJP Congress and other political parties and independents filled their nomination papers, following the guidelines of the government-issued Kovid-19.

Na dhol nagade na shakti show

Ward councilor candidates have taken a lot of experience with this election being held between Kovid-19. Because this is the first such election, in which the candidates came to file nomination papers without demonstrating power without drumming. Under the strict guidelines of Kovid-19, every candidate wore a mask on his face while filing nomination papers. On the last day of filing nominations, there was an influx of candidates who filed nominations from 10:30 am to 3 pm. From Kota North Municipal Corporation, 275 candidates filed nominations in 291. So 357 candidates filled 415 applications from Kota South Municipal Corporation. In this way, on the final day, the candidates set their rhythm in the electoral fray.

Dissatisfaction about ticket distribution

Let us tell you that before the nomination, both the political parties of BJP-Congress showed dissatisfaction among the workers. So the candidates of both the parties submitted an independent claim. The parties have tried to spoil the equation of victory and defeat. Let me tell you that in the Congress, former minister of the ruling party Congress Ram Gopal Bairwa, Congress country district president Saroj Meena has expressed his displeasure. On behalf of the BJP, the former BJP MLA Prahlad Gunjal camp also rebelled and filed an independent candidature.

Many big names are at stake

Let us tell you that the credibility of many big leaders in both the Kota North and Kota South Municipal Corporations is engaged in this election struggle. UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal, PCC Secretary Naeemuddin Guddu, BJP MLA Madan Dilavar, BJP MLA Sandeep Sharma BJP MLA Kalpana Devi have allotted tickets to supporters and activists of all these big leaders after the opinion polls under the top leadership of both political parties.

There will be election for 70 wards in Kota North Municipal Corporation and 80 wards in Kota South Municipal Corporation. Now it will have to be seen that the camel turns.

Female seat in North, Kinnar candidate also beat

Kota North Municipal Corporation mayor’s seat is reserved for SC women, while Kota South Municipal Corporation mayor’s seat is of general category. In this case, both the political parties have cast councilor candidates in the election field keeping in mind the reserved seats of mayor. Sunita Vyas, deputy general of the outgoing Municipal Corporation BJP Board, filed her nomination. The outgoing Municipal Corporation BJP Board Fair Committee President Ram Mohan Mitra also filed nomination. In this election, the BJP has been excluded from the ticket list of 44 former ward councilors of the outgoing Municipal Corporation BJP board. The special thing is that in this time in Kota, Third Gender Reena Kinnar from Ward 33 has also filed his nomination papers.