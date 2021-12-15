In chapter 337 of My hero academia There has been a great series of revelations, including the confession of Aoyama Yuga as the villain infiltrated between heroes and heroines. However, it seems that Izuku Midoriya wants to forgive his misdeeds and to do so, he reminded Lady Nagant.

Although Aoyama Yuga has confessed to having tried to assassinate Izuku Midoriya repeatedly and collaborate with All For One to attack the group of students from My hero academia, it seems that our dear protagonist wants to forgive him as he would have done with Lady nagant:

Izuku Midoriya wants to Aoyama Yuga reconsider your actions, since committing a crime does not make you a villain. Remembering the heroism of Lady nagant, He tells: ‘I know a hero who, although All For One used his heart, did not give it to him on a silver platter!’

The memory of Lady Nagant from My Hero Academia

Although Lady nagant had a short appearance in the franchise of My hero academia he has made a place in the hearts of his fans. Unlike other villains, she obeyed the orders of All For One because it had a self-destruct mechanism in its body.

Yes All For One he thought she was going to betray him or do something he didn’t like, he could kill her.

The last mission he had Lady nagant in My hero academia Before this villain killed her it was to liquidate Izuku Midoriya. Thanks to this event, he was able to know her story and how she maintained her rebellion as a heroine against All For One.

Thus, Izuku Midoriya and the rest of the heroes remembered his memory in this difficult moment, his death continues to impact the history of My hero academia.

Follow the discussion about this and other topics on our channel Discord. You can also stop by our Youtube To see more content related to anime, movies, comics, video games and more from geek culture: