The northeastern state of Nagaland is struggling badly these days from smuggling drugs across the border. Despite the vigilance of security forces and intelligence agencies, drug smugglers find some way or the other. The method that the smugglers have adopted in the last few years is very surprising. Considering the strictness of the Myanmar border, smugglers have started transporting clothes soaked in opium to India by placing them in bags in between normal clothes.

Nagaland DGP (Border Affairs) Rupin Sharma has made a big disclosure about the way drug smugglers work. Navbharat times online Talking to Rupin said, ‘The Indo-Myanmar border and especially the Noklak, Mon, Kifire and Twensang districts of Nagaland are battling opium and drugs smuggling badly. Here the smugglers bring and sell clothes soaked and dried in opium solution.



Price of 2 feet cloth soaked in opium in thousands

He said, ‘Smugglers cut a small piece of cloth into 6-8 small (1X2 inch) pieces and sell each part for Rs 200-250. A piece of 2 feet cloth is sold for around Rs 4500. A joint effort is needed to prevent this, as well as the rehabilitation of those who have become accustomed to it on both sides of the border.



1600 km long open Myanmar border becomes challenge

In fact, the Indo-Myanmar border extends from Arunachal Pradesh to Mizoram in an area of ​​about 1600 km. According to the agreement between the two countries, free movement is allowed up to 16 km on both sides of the border. The two governments signed the deal on the basis of a shared culture and heritage, but the drug traffickers have taken advantage of it. As a result, states like Nagaland, Mizoram and Manipur along the Myanmar border are struggling with a severe drug problem.

Pieces of cloth soaked in opium



Myanmar is the stronghold of opium cultivation.

Myanmar is a stronghold of opium cultivation. The United Nations Drug Control Program (UNDCP) and the International Narcotics Control Board have warned of the Indo-Myanmar border emerging as a major drugs hub.



India made efforts on fencing, protest every time

Please tell that many tribes like Mizo, Naga, Kuki of India and Myanmar are in large numbers on both sides of the border. This is the reason why the Indo-Myanmar border is not fencing. When the fencing work started in the year 2003, it stopped due to heavy opposition from the local people. Drug smugglers took advantage of the free border. Drugs are sent to other parts of the country after entering the local markets of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal.



25 crore heroin caught on Assam-Nagaland border on Sunday itself

On Sunday, more than five kilograms of heroin worth Rs 25 crore was recovered from Karbi Anglong district of Assam and a smuggler has been arrested. DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said, “Karbi Anglong police recovered more than five kilograms of heroin on the Assam-Nagaland border on Sunday night.” He said that accused Ismail Ali has been taken into custody. He said the market price of the recovered 5.05 kg heroin is Rs 25 crore.