Kohima. Nagaland minister CM Chang died at the age of 78. The Chief Minister’s advisor gave this information by tweeting. Chang was admitted to the Naga Hospital Authority, Kohima. Please tell that before joining politics, Chang had also been an IAS officer.

Please tell that Chang was known as a well-educated leader in Nagaland politics. They have also been MPs. He also had enough administrative experience before joining politics.

Nagaland Minister CM Chang (in file photo) passes away at Naga Hospital Authority, Kohima. He was 78 years old. pic.twitter.com/MBhvr0nzLT – ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

Chang was previously in the NPF party. In 2018, he joined the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party. After winning the election, he was given charge of the Ministry of Environment and Law. Chang is survived by his wife and 11 children. He has a full family of six sons and five daughters. For the past few days, his health was going unnoticed. After this, he was admitted to the Naga Hospital. Where he breathed his last on Monday.