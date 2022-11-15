In the splendid setting of Lucca Comics & Games 2022in the Sala Oro of the building dedicated to interviews, as a correspondent of Akiba Gamers I had the opportunity to meet Nagabehighly anticipated Friday guest of this Lucca 2022. Answering many questions, the story that comes out is that of a truly sensational author, with an important background, which I think I can summarize in this story, faithfully paraphrasing the answers he kindly bestowed on the press. An author to whom we had already dedicated an entire in-depth article.

First of all, Nagabe was not born as a mangaka. In fact, he wanted to be an illustrator, in a training that was also leading him to the world of Japanese illustrated books (which he adores, and it is a path he could take in the future). Among university ideas, also developed with a view to working as a character designer for video game companies, he therefore finds himself conceiving two fundamental characters of the work: the Master And Shiva, whose idea would initially come from a photograph of a little girl dressed in white against a completely dark background. The fact is that, after the publications of these illustrations on Twitter, Master Nagabe is contacted by Mag Garden to develop the story as a manga. He therefore changes his path, as well as the awareness that a lot of study was needed to become a professional mangaka and master their technical specifications, which he never took for granted.

Despite this, he pours into his work all the love for the western stroke, in a European style full of contrasts between black and white based on the use of ink, which conditions the stylistic and also narrative choice: in the colors there is a place for light. and the dark, right and wrong, is a perfect theater for the interactions between the two main characters. This is why the understanding of the tables is so fast, necessary in a continuous conflict in the relationship between the teacher and his “pupil”, however always kept at the center of the balance.

Regarding the themes of Girl from the Other Side then Sensei was just as precise: his goal was to analyze the friendship between two characters who live a relationship that the whole world does not appreciate. A world where small moments of the daily life of human beings, such as the simple operations carried out by Shiva, are mixed with those made even by the “monsters”. In this union between two very different characters, who nevertheless interact in such a natural way, the theme of contamination also develops. How do you convey feelings and emotions when you can’t touch each other? At the time of publication, still far from COVID-19, this question was asked by few, yet he found himself having to face it and now his management of feelings has become tremendously topical. An important topic, on which he will also think deeply in his next work.

Finally, there are the aspects of the family relationship, an area that has always interested him beyond the relationships with his father (who influenced him unconsciously) and the very discrimination that the characters experience, which however do not was never a major focus of his story. The beauty of the stories, however, is that each reader can see a different aspect and interpret the reading in his own way!

Finally, the author dwelt, again following the questions, on some curiosities. He explained that he had a hard time drawing the panoramas of Girl from the Other Side, especially palaces, churches and buildings, because having not been abroad at that time he had to recreate the atmosphere of the manga starting from photographs of the chosen settings. Many will already know that the subtitle of the work is Siùil, a Rùn. This is the Gaelic title of a well-known Irish song about a woman’s suffering after the man she loves embarks on a war.. But few know that this choice was recommended to him by his editor and that only after listening to the song together he was convinced that it was the perfect phrase for the work. Nagabe later confesses that at first he did not think he would have such readers in Japan (let alone in Italy) and even now he finds it hard to believe that his work has been read by so many people. Not to mention the new anime adaptation: he was really happy to see him animated by him, which he only partially supervised. But we already have a spoiler: once he saw the finished product he was moved, and hopes that the same will happen for those who will look at it too!