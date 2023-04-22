Head of Naftogaz Ukraine Chernyshov held talks with US oil corporations

Oleksiy Chernyshov, head of the board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, said that he had negotiated with US oil corporations. About it writes Financial Times (FT).

According to the head, he met with representatives of the White House, as well as ExxonMobil and Halliburton. In addition, he has held conversations with members of Congress and senators from both parties to rally support for possible US investment in the Ukrainian energy sector. According to the publication, Naftogaz hopes to sign an agreement with Halliburton to increase production.

Earlier, a court in The Hague ordered Russia to pay $5 billion to Naftogaz of Ukraine for damages from the loss of assets in Crimea. If Moscow refuses to comply with the court decision, Naftogaz, according to the New York Convention of 1958, has the right to begin the process of recognizing the arbitral award and allowing it to be enforced on the territory of those states where Russian assets are located, the message emphasizes.