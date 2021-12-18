Mehdi Nafti, coach of the Leganes, has been proud of the 2-0 win against the Malaga in which it has surely been the most complete game of his boys since he was a cucumber coach. “We have been superior from minute 1 to 96”, He has answered something touched in his pride when they have questioned him about the supposed ease of triumph. “You have to work to make it easy. You have to value the effort of mine ”, He has said in reference to the sacrifice of his team.

The coach has confessed that, before the game, he had told his players that this game was “an exam”. “And I think they got an A. Those who have played and those who have not. (…) It’s good to go on vacation like this. Now the boys will clear your mind. In part, it makes you want to keep playing after a win like this, but the holidays will help us ”, he valued.

Was it an easier win than expected?

I don’t think there is anything easy in football. We have been superior to the rival, from minute 1 to 96, yes. We had to have scored a goal in the first 20 minutes. In the end that makes the rival get into the game. It has been good for us to score a goal at the beginning of the second half. Málaga tried to shake up the game a bit from the bench, with the entry of Sekou, with a more direct football to get us into our area. But with a counter we made it 0-2. It is true that in the end it may seem easier, but the game must be made easy. You have to appreciate the effort of mine in a complicated field.

Was this match expected?

Well, they were coming off a difficult streak after losing in the Cup. We knew that atmosphere could be given. You also have to know how to play with this. We are not in the classification to shoot rockets either, and the rivals can take advantage of that need to get points. Well … now it’s our turn. We are happy. I am nobody to think about Malaga. They are still ahead of us. We leave with a very good feeling before the holidays. It is always better to leave with those feelings. The boys will clear their heads. We had discussed it before the game. Let’s say we had put some pressure on them because I told them about an exam and I think they got an A. Those who played and those who didn’t. Happy for my hobby. And wanting to continue. When you win a game like this it makes you want to continue. Let the next game come quickly. But let’s rest.

In the end the game got a bit tangled …

Nothing, football and footballers stuff. What happens in the field stays in the field.