Despite the different goals of both, Lugo and Girona they started the season with more doubts what certaintys (follow the game live on AS.com). In the more serious albivermello case, they led to cessation of Juanfran as coach after adding four defeats in five games, while on the Girona side Francisco achievement straighten the ship in time and yours already sail with full sails and high spirits looking to add his third win in a row. Although if we talk about morals, Lugo has also recovered his after with the arrival of Nafti and the three points that were brought from Castalia four days ago, because everyone knows that nothing heals more than win a match on discount.

Precisely the improvement of Castellón augurs that Nafti, who still have days to go to work, opt for repeat in everything possible the eleven that added the first away victory of the season. Juanpe seems fixed in the core so Seoane and Xavi Torres they will fight to accompany you. Alende and Venancio they will repeat in defense, and Valentine and the “Puma” in the bands. Manu Barreiro, that the previous game ended in a bad condition, could leave your site in eleven to Cristian Herrera, with Carrillo on the prowl. A second consecutive victory would declare the state of optimism in Lugo.

While, the Girona celebrate the two wins in a row and that have been achieved without Stuani, which is still low. Francisco have thought to rotate this day because he wants to avoid more injuries and therefore, a forced change will be the Bárcenas for the Aday headdress. Be a competitive bloc is something in which the míster especially affects, which also has a past in Lugo, and also plans to give minutes to footballers such as Valery, Nahuel Bustos, Pablo Moreno and Kebe. Of course, there are untouchables like Samu Saiz, Monchu and Bernardo. Despite not having Stuani, this Girona has managed to compete and, in the last two days, win.

Keys:

–Improvement: With Nafti, Lugo offered a good face against Castellón, which helped him to add the three points, and he aspires to repeat against Girona to leave the area below.

–Solidity: After clearing their goal for the first time this season, Lugo will continue to seek to be the rocky team from the end of last season again. As for Girona, they have chained two games with the goal to zero. It just coincides with the ownership of Juan Carlos.