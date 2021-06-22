AFP

Israel / 06.22.2021 14:42:43

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned today that the country faces a possible new wave of coronavirus Given the rise in the number of patients, caused by the arrival of the Delta variant, thus anticipating a setback in the relaxation of the measures against covid-19 that had taken place a few weeks ago.

Israeli authorities detected 125 new cases yesterday, an appreciable rise after weeks in which daily infections were just a handful.

More than half of the population has already received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine, although in some territories there were spikes in covid-19 cases.

“We have decided to react as if we were facing a new wave“from the virus, said Naftali Bennett, visiting Tel Aviv International Airport.

Bennett, who recently assumed authority, toHe added that “our objective is to put a stop to it, take a bucket of water and pour it over the fire while it is still small.”

The number of deaths from covid-19 remains in any case at the lowest. Today only one death was reported. The Israeli authority stressed that lThe Delta variant, which appeared in India, is more contagious than the others.

More than a thousand people were forced into isolation in Binyamina (north of Tel Aviv) after the return of travelers from Cyprus, the prime minister added at a press conference. asked Israelis not to travel abroad.

The authorities will install an additional test center at the airport to ensure that all travelers carry out a PCR test upon arrival.

Israel remains closed to non-resident foreigners, except for compelling professional or family reasons.

OMZI