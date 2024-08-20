The UAE National Competitiveness Council (NAFES) platform has provided a set of tips to help young Emiratis looking for job opportunities in job interviews, highlighting their strengths, and leaving a good impression on employers. The NAFES tips, titled “How to increase your chances of getting the job you are applying for?”, included answers to two main questions expected to be directed to job seekers. The first is: Why do you want this job? NAFES called on Emiratis to demonstrate their skills and experience, and the extent to which they fit the job requirements when answering this question, stressing the importance of avoiding mentioning negative points in the previous job or relationships with managers or former colleagues. The second question reads: Describe one of the times when you had to use your planning skills to achieve a goal? Noting that to answer this question, the STAR method must be used to provide a professional answer, by describing the situation (S), tasks (T) and the method implemented from the steps and skills that distinguish (A), with a focus on the result or outputs that were accomplished to achieve the goal (R). Nafis’ tips for successfully passing job interviews and leaving a good impression on them also included: “Speaking briefly about yourself”, as the answer should show the applicant’s self-confidence, enthusiasm and communication skills. The applicant should also focus on his university major, strengths and career path, not his personal life, as well as “making sure to clarify the reason for applying for this job”, as the job seeker must show what he knows about the company he is applying to, and what he knows about the job itself, and the necessity of talking about the reason for his inclinations and enthusiasm for the job, and the factors that make him suitable for it. Nafis also advised job seekers to “explain that their skills, qualifications and experience make them suitable for the job, and to show keenness to explain their practical experience and skills in detail,” stressing the need to demonstrate the interviewer’s ability to handle work pressure, by using an illustrative example, whether from their previous profession or from their university projects, as this leaves a positive impression about them in terms of their time management skills, handling work pressure, and cooperating with the team to overcome this pressure.

Career guidance

The UAE National Competitiveness Council (NAFES) called on young Emiratis looking for job opportunities to be determined and persevere, apply for the right job, and follow the career guidance program, which provides Emiratis with the opportunity to view a set of guidance and awareness materials and other tools to explore their personal abilities and skills, and their professional preferences to choose the most suitable jobs available in the labor market, which supports their competitiveness in reaching important jobs. He pointed out that the career guidance service is distributed across the various emirates of the country, and is held within headquarters and places equipped and dedicated to training and qualification operations, under the supervision of experts and specialists in the field, and based on real and realistic studies of the labor market and its requirements.