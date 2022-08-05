The “Health Program” initiative, one of the initiatives of the Emirati Competitiveness Council “Nafes”, continues to receive registration requests from citizens wishing to join it who hold a minimum high school diploma, until the registration deadline on August 14.

The “Health Program” initiative comes as part of the government’s goals aimed at raising the participation rates of Emirati cadres in the private sector, improving their capabilities, and enabling them to obtain promising job opportunities within the health sector, which is one of the priority strategic economic sectors in the UAE.

The Director of the Training and Skills Development Department at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Fatima Al-Houti, indicated that the marketing campaign launched by the Ministry on its various social media accounts aims to introduce the program, the conditions for joining it, and how to register.

She said, “The target audience must hurry to register and join the program, and benefit from the package of exceptional educational advantages and the qualitative job opportunities it provides, in addition to keeping pace with the rapid growth in the health sector.”

The program cooperates with three reputable national educational institutions: Fatima College of Health Sciences, Higher Colleges of Technology, and Fujairah University. It provides 100% integrated scholarships, and monthly financial rewards, as well as providing job opportunities in the health sector for affiliates after graduation and fulfilling the required conditions. . The program aims to attract 2,000 citizens this year.

Male and female citizens can register in the program by choosing the required educational institution by clicking on the link in the “Bio” page of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on the “Instagram” platform (https://linktr.ee/mohre), and the link is also available on the rest of the Ministry’s pages at Other social networking sites, as well as the website of the “Nafes” initiative, allows registration in the program, in addition to the initiative’s pages on social networking sites.

It is noteworthy that the “Nafis” program offers a series of other initiatives, including the citizens’ salary support program, the allowances program for children of workers in the private sector, the temporary support program, the “Eshrik” program related to pension funds, the career guidance program, the “experience” program and the “competences” program. .