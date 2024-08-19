Under the title “How to Increase Your Chances of Getting the Job You Apply for?”, the UAE National Competitiveness Council (NAFES) platform provided a set of tips that it said would contribute to the success of young Emiratis looking for job opportunities in job interviews, and highlight their strengths to leave a good impression on employers.

Nafis’ advice included answers to two main questions expected to be directed to job seekers, the first of which is “Why do you want this job?” Nafis called on national cadres to demonstrate their skills, experience and suitability for the job requirements when answering this question, stressing the importance of avoiding mentioning negative points in the previous job or relationships with managers or former co-workers.

The second question reads: “Describe one of the times when you had to use your planning skills to achieve a goal?” Noting that to answer this question, the STAR method must be used to provide a professional answer by describing the situation (S), tasks (T), and the method implemented from steps and skills that are distinguished by (A), with a focus on the result or outputs that were accomplished to achieve the goal (R).