The UAE National Competitiveness Council (NAFES) called on young Emiratis seeking job opportunities in any private sector establishment to be determined, persevere, and pay attention to applying for a job that suits their qualifications and professional ambitions. It provided four pieces of advice that would help young people successfully pass job interviews and leave a good impression, the most important of which are: demonstrating the ability to withstand work pressure, having good time management skills, and speaking briefly about oneself, as well as talking about one’s ambitions and enthusiasm for the job, and the factors that make one suitable for it.

In detail, the UAE National Competitiveness Council (NAFES) confirmed that the career guidance program provides national cadres with the opportunity to view a set of guidance and awareness materials and other tools to explore their personal abilities and skills, and their professional preferences to choose the most suitable jobs available in the labor market, which supports their competitiveness in reaching important jobs, noting that the career guidance service is distributed across the various emirates of the country, and is held within equipped headquarters and places, especially for training and qualification operations, under the supervision of experts and specialists in the field, and based on real, realistic studies of the labor market and its requirements.

The Council explained, in a series of advisory posts broadcast on its official pages on social media platforms, that the “Nafis” work teams are keen to provide advice and guidance, to evaluate the qualifications of young people, and explore the professional opportunities available to them, in a manner that suits their capabilities and meets their ambitions, especially in light of the multiplicity and diversity of opportunities available to national cadres in the private sector, calling on young citizens looking for job opportunities to be determined and persevere, and to apply for the appropriate job.

He stated that the career guidance programmes aim to increase citizens’ chances of obtaining jobs that are suitable for their academic specialisations in the private sector, and to develop their career path, job competitiveness and job stability by honing their skills, in line with the changing needs of the labour market in the country, as well as developing personal skills in passing job interviews, searching and identifying suitable opportunities.

The Council stressed the importance of being well prepared for job interviews, which are usually either face-to-face or electronically, noting that in both cases the job applicant is subjected to many questions that enable employers to know his personal character, skills, capabilities and professional ambitions, and to determine whether he is suitable for the job or not.

Nafis provided four basic tips to help national cadres looking for job opportunities to successfully pass job interviews and leave a good impression. The first is “talking about yourself briefly,” as the answer should show the job applicant’s self-confidence, enthusiasm, and communication skills. The job applicant should also focus on his university major, strengths, and career path, not his personal life. The second tip is “making sure to clarify the reason for applying for this job,” as the job seeker should show what he knows about the company he is applying to, and what he knows about the job itself, and the need to talk about the reason for his inclinations and enthusiasm for the job, and the factors that make him suitable for it.

According to Nafis, the third piece of advice relates to “the importance of the job seeker explaining that his skills, qualifications and experience make him suitable for the job duties, as well as showing keenness to explain his practical experience and skills in detail,” while the last piece of advice focuses on the need to demonstrate the interviewer’s ability to handle work pressure, by using an illustrative example, whether from his previous profession or from his university projects, as this leaves a positive impression about him in terms of his time management skills, handling work pressure and cooperating with the team to overcome this pressure.

Nafis identified a number of factors that are often behind the rejection of job applications of some national cadres in private sector companies, the most important of which are “the employer’s confirmation that the job seeker is not interested in the available opportunity, that the available opportunity does not match the job seeker’s qualifications, that the location of the company or facility is not suitable for the job seeker, and that the company’s or employer’s conditions are not suitable for the job seeker.” He stressed that the perseverance and keenness of young national cadres to constantly search for suitable job opportunities is the best way to reach the most appropriate job.

He noted that the career guidance programmes aim to increase citizens’ chances of obtaining jobs suitable for their academic specialisations in the private sector, and to develop their career path, job competitiveness and job stability by honing their skills in line with the changing needs of the labour market in the country, as well as developing personal skills in passing job interviews, searching and identifying suitable opportunities.

The career guidance service is one of the effective tools adopted by the “Nafis” program within its integrated system aimed at developing the skills and competitiveness of national competencies, in line with the needs of the labor market, especially since career guidance programs meet the real needs of workers in the private sector, as well as job seekers who possess broad academic and practical qualifications, and rare competencies that meet the requirements of the competitive labor market.

According to Nafis, the topics of individual guidance programs for job-seeking citizens revolve around the best ways to get the right job with the academic qualification, developing personal skills and competencies, developing and preparing a CV, job interview skills, and exploring the private labor market and its requirements. Meanwhile, individual guidance programs for private sector workers focus on developing personal and professional skills, charting a career path, job stability and developing competencies, integrating and adapting to the work environment, and stress and time management skills.

In turn, group counselling sessions raise many important topics and discuss them during the specific sessions, and focus on the scientific steps to obtain a suitable job.

Common denominators

The UAE National Competitiveness Council (NAFES) stressed the importance of common denominators between the employer and the job seeker, to help the employee reach the profession that suits his qualifications, capabilities and skills. If the job seeker’s application is rejected for any reason, he should not stop and look for another opportunity, especially since there are many opportunities that suit everyone.

The Council called on national cadres whose job applications are rejected to communicate with human resources experts, to receive advice on how to choose the right career path that suits their qualifications and expectations, and to explore useful guides on job searching, CV writing, interview skills and more that will help them.

Career guidance programs aim to increase citizens’ chances of obtaining jobs that are appropriate to their academic specializations in the private sector.

The Council called on cadres whose applications were rejected to contact human resources experts to receive advice on how to choose the right career path.