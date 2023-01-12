Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, witnessed the launch of the “Nafis” program to prepare leaders in the private sector, in the framework of An agreement signed by the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council and the Prime Minister’s Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, with the aim of developing distinguished national leadership cadres in the private sector, and preparing a new generation of leaders capable of raising the level of performance in a way that contributes to achieving the future strategic directions of the UAE and advancing the national economy. . The signing of the agreement was attended by the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Gergawi, and from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Undersecretary for Emiratisation Affairs, Saif Al-Suwaidi, the Assistant Undersecretary for Human Resources Development, Ahmed Al Nasser, and the Assistant Undersecretary for Employment of National Human Resources, Farida Al Ali.

The agreement, which was signed by the Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office, Abdullah Nasser Lootah, and the Secretary-General of the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council, Ghannam Al Mazrouei, stipulates the launch of the “Nafes Program for Leadership Development” in cooperation between the UAE Government Leadership Program in the Office of Presidency of the Council of Ministers in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, the Council for the Competitiveness of Emirati Cadres, and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, with the aim of empowering national cadres and building their capabilities in the private sector, in a way that ensures enhancing their competitiveness and sustainable success, and achieving a quantum leap in the development path of the UAE.

Under the agreement, the UAE Government Leadership Program will work in partnership with government agencies and private companies to design and implement the “Nafes Program for Leadership Development”, with the aim of developing the leadership skills of distinguished Emirati cadres in the private sector, and enhancing cooperation in the field of implementing and following up the implementation of the strategic objectives of the UAE government by building capacities and preparing talent. The program focuses on enhancing government initiatives to exchange knowledge and successful institutional experiences, in various sectors and at all levels, through designing specialized programs, holding interactive training workshops, and establishing effective partnerships with local entities and distinguished institutions in the private sector. Abdullah Lootah stressed that the UAE government is keen to enhance the participation of Emirati cadres in various economic sectors, through an integrated approach that seeks to qualify the national cadre and empower it in vital sectors, by developing skills and capabilities, and preparing a new generation of leaders capable of developing the private sector and driving growth. The economist. Lootah said that the partnership with the UAE National Competitiveness Council and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation will support the development of new programs and qualitative initiatives that ensure the continuation and development of national competencies in the private sector, which is a key partner in promoting talent acquisition and capacity building.

Package programs and initiatives

The UAE government launched the “Nafes” program in September 2021, as part of a package of programs and initiatives of fifty projects aimed at developing the national economy, by launching long-term strategic plans to support citizens in the private sector, and activating partnership between the government and private sectors to absorb Emirati graduates in the private sector. The UAE Government Leaders Program, which was established in 2008, embodies the vision and methodology of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in preparing government leaders capable of bringing about change, building the capabilities of national cadres and competencies, and enabling agencies to achieve Strategic objectives and strengthening the efforts of the UAE government.