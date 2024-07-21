The UAE National Competitiveness Council (NAFES) called on young Emiratis looking for job opportunities in the private sector to benefit from a psychological test to “assess professional inclinations”, which the council developed through specialized guidance teams, with the aim of introducing each of them to the skills, personality traits and professional inclinations they possess, to support self-exploration and help them find jobs that suit their aspirations, stressing the importance of Emirati cadres ensuring that they start their professional paths in the best possible way by conducting the professional inclinations assessment available in their personal files on the “NAFES” platform.

Nafis explained that the career aptitude test, available within the Career Guidance Program, will increase the chances of job seekers receiving suitable job offers and opportunities, and will help business owners find suitable candidates for the available jobs. He pointed out that the new assessment contributes to determining the career orientations of the job seeker and choosing the job that suits him, and helps in understanding the opportunities for improvement and what each of them should do to develop themselves and highlight their strengths.

He stressed that the professional assessment sessions are held within the career guidance program, and are characterized by complete privacy and confidentiality, and follow well-studied scientific methods that help young people discover their strengths and activate them professionally, as well as allow them to get to know themselves better and discover hidden skills, which helps them correct their career paths and plan for them for periods ranging between 5 and 10 years, identifying three main reasons behind the success of career guidance, the first is that the career guide supports the career path by shortening the path to success and career moves in a manner that suits the passion of the citizen cadre and his strengths, the second is supporting the career journey with a deeper understanding of the self and the surrounding environment around the working citizen, and thus makes him more balanced, flexible and has healthy relationships, while the last reason is to provide clarity to the complete career plan for a period of no less than three to five years.

Nafis stated that the professional aptitude assessment test is available to citizens working in the private sector and national cadres seeking work in the private sector, through direct booking by entering the Nafis platform, going to the “Advantages” page, then the guidance program as a “national worker in the private sector”, explaining that every citizen can also benefit from an individual career guidance session, or a group career guidance session, as well as benefit from the guidance library that includes many videos and brochures that help the citizen at this stage.

The career guidance programs aim to increase citizens’ chances of obtaining jobs that are suitable for their academic specializations in the private sector, and to develop their career path, job competitiveness, and job stability by honing their skills in line with the changing needs of the labor market in the country, as well as developing personal skills in passing job interviews, searching for and identifying suitable opportunities. The sessions focus on topics related to the best ways to obtain the appropriate job with the academic qualification, developing personal skills and competencies, developing and preparing a CV, job interview skills, exploring the private labor market and its requirements, in addition to developing personal and professional skills, charting a career path, job stability and developing competencies, integrating and adapting to the work environment, and the skill of managing stress and time.

The career guidance service is one of the effective tools adopted by the “Nafis” program within its integrated system that aims to develop the skills and competitiveness of national competencies in line with the needs of the labor market, especially since career guidance programs meet the real needs of workers in the private sector, as well as job seekers who possess broad academic and practical qualifications, and rare competencies that meet the requirements of the competitive labor market.

26 thousand beneficiaries

The total number of citizens who have benefited from the services of the “Career Guidance Program” launched by the UAE National Competitiveness Council (NAFES) has reached 26,000 male and female citizens, since its launch two years ago until the middle of this year, in various individual and group guidance services and evaluation of career desires.

According to Nafis, the program provides its services to national cadres through four main axes, including: “the advantages of working in the private sector, job search tools, understanding the requirements of the labor market, and developing individual development plans to increase the chances of those joining obtaining suitable jobs that enable them to be partners in driving the private sector’s prosperity and contributing effectively to enhancing the growth of priority economic sectors that support the national economy.”

