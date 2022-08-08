The Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors, launched yesterday the “Compete…Your Way” campaign, which will shed light on the success stories of talented Emiratis working in the private sector. In addition to introducing the benefits of working in this sector, with the aim of encouraging citizens to engage in work experiences within private sector institutions.

The campaign, which will be shown on the social media of the Nafes program, will include the stories of aspiring Emiratis, from across the country, who work in various jobs in the private sector, including technology, engineering, consultancy, financial services and healthcare, who will share their experiences and talk about their career path, and advise young Emiratis wishing to join the workforce in the private sector.

The Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, Ghannam Al Mazrouei, said: “Since the launch of the Nafees program in 2021, it has received great attention from Emirati youth, who have engaged in work within private sector institutions, and have proven their worth as leading talents, succeeded in the jobs they occupied, and were able to develop their potential and honing their talents, to become a role model for others.”

Al Mazrouei expressed his hope that the campaign would encourage young citizens looking for work to follow the example of successful citizens and follow in their footsteps in working within the private sector, thus contributing to enhancing the participation of the national workforce in advancing the state’s economy, advancing sustainable development, and achieving progress. Which the UAE aspires to in all fields.

He pointed out that the private sector is a key and effective partner in developing the country’s economy and moving the wheel of economic development. He said: “We look forward to giving ambitious Emirati talent a major role in developing this vital sector and achieving its success and distinction.”

The Nafes program has established many partnerships with public and private sector institutions, which contribute to enhancing the contribution of Emirati citizens to the country’s economic progress, and encouraging local talent to work in jobs in specialized fields that require technical and creative skills.

The program looks forward to establishing more effective partnerships to enhance cooperation with the entities concerned with the employment of citizens.

It is noteworthy that the Nafes program was launched in September 2021 by the Emirati Competitiveness Council as part of the “50 Projects”, with the aim of increasing the competitiveness of the Emirati workforce and enabling them to work in the private sector, to fill 75,000 jobs within five years.

