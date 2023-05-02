A technical specialist at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Shaima Abdullah Al-Hashemi, stated that the “Nafes” program aims to raise the efficiency of Emirati cadres and enable them to fill jobs in private sector institutions and the banking sector in the country during the next five years, noting that the program aims to create 24 thousand jobs. annually in the two sectors, in addition to supporting 170,000 beneficiaries over five years.

She said during an introductory workshop for the facilities of the “Nafes” program, organized by the Human Resources Department in Ajman, yesterday, that the program focuses on five things: highlighting the job opportunities available in the private and banking sectors to attract citizens, increasing the competitiveness of the Emirati workforce and laying the foundations to enable citizens to occupy Jobs in the private and banking sectors, building a partnership between the government and the private sector, empowering the private sector to be a major engine in the development process of the UAE, providing guidance, vocational training, counseling and counseling services to program participants, and enhancing the attractiveness of private and banking sector jobs to citizens.

She explained that the cost of the first training period with the aim of being appointed for a period of one year for university students amounts to 8,000 dirhams, 6,500 dirhams for a diploma, and 4,000 for a high school student, while the cost of supporting the salary of a citizen employee for a period of five years is 7,000 dirhams for a university student, 6,000 for a diploma and 5,000 dirhams for a secondary school below, for those whose salaries are less than 20 thousand dirhams, and for those whose salaries range between 20 and 30 thousand dirhams, the cost of subsidizing the salary of a citizen employee amounts to 3,500 for university students, 3,000 dirhams for diplomas, and 2,500 dirhams for secondary students or less.

She stated that the government will bear, for a period of five years, the pension fund contributions entirely for new working citizens with a salary of less than 20 thousand dirhams, and the bulk of the employer’s contributions, noting that the program includes providing a government allowance for the children of citizens working in the private and banking sector at a value of 600 dirhams and a maximum of four. Children for those whose salary reaches a maximum of 50 thousand dirhams.

Al-Hashemi added that among the programs offered is the “Experience Program”, which aims to provide vocational training for a period of up to 12 months in private and semi-governmental companies, with financial rewards of 5,000 dirhams per month, to support the development of the experiences of Emirati graduates in various sectors.

She emphasized that the Nafes program targets an annual increase of 2% in the number of citizens with skilled jobs, while the medical and health sector cadres development program targets 10,000 citizens within five years through various study and training programmes, with the aim of developing national cadres in the medical and health sector professions.

She added that among the “Nafes” programs is also the temporary support program, which provides temporary financial aid to citizens who lose their jobs due to circumstances beyond their control in the private and banking sectors, and have no source of income, and for a husband or wife and three children at most, and the maximum benefit is for a period The temporary support program is for 12 months within five years, provided that the period of benefit does not exceed six consecutive months.

Al-Hashemi pointed out that the Nafes program includes 10 initiatives within three strategic directions, represented in: a private sector that is more attractive to citizens, and includes government support initiatives for the salaries of citizens wishing to work in the private and banking sectors, and the government bears the contributions of the retirement fund, in addition to allocating a government allowance for the children of Citizens working in the private and banking sectors.

She pointed out that among the directions: an efficient and more attractive citizen to the private and banking sector, and five initiatives fall under it: training programs in specialized sectors, internationally accredited professional certificates, vocational training for a period of up to 12 months with financial rewards, provision of counseling and vocational guidance services, and setting percentages. Targeting Emirati jobs in the private sector, providing a unified platform for job posting and linking Emirati citizens with job opportunities in the private and banking sectors, as well as addressing societal culture, under which two initiatives to develop 10,000 national competencies in the medical and health fields, and temporary financial support for job searches in cases Loss of work up to 12 months.

