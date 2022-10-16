The Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council and Abu Dhabi Ports Group signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance the participation of citizens in the private sector, so that 7,500 citizens will be employed over the next five years, at an average of 1,500 jobs annually. The memorandum came within the framework of the “Nafis” program, the federal program that aims to raise the efficiency of Emirati citizens and provide them with job opportunities in the private sector.

The memorandum of understanding aims to promote close and effective cooperation between the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council and Abu Dhabi Ports Group on a continuous basis, by achieving mutual benefit for them, and their contribution according to their respective competencies, and their tasks in spreading awareness and introducing their initiatives and programmes, especially the “Nafis” programs and initiatives. In addition to contributing to supporting initiatives and programs to encourage citizens and companies to take advantage of the benefits they provide, with the aim of helping Emirati cadres to work in the private sector, and to maintain communication between the two parties, to achieve common interests that are in the interest of the state, and to exchange knowledge and institutional experiences at various levels. And in accordance with the legal systems in force, in addition to cooperation in the field of implementation and follow-up of the implementation of the objectives, legislation and programs of their work.

The memorandum also aims to encourage private sector facilities and companies that deal with the Abu Dhabi Ports Group to participate and register in the Nafes initiatives and programs, offer job and training opportunities on the Nafes platform, and employ nationals, in addition to organizing workshops to explain and clarify the Nafes initiatives and programs. How to participate in it, and the announcement and promotion of the approved programs between the two parties through the various means of communication related to the ports.

The Secretary-General of the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council, Ghannam Al Mazrouei, said: “We have entered the second year of Nafees’ life, where the past year witnessed many partnerships that resulted in providing job opportunities for thousands of citizens in the private sector, in addition to providing the opportunity for thousands to benefit from training programs and qualifying courses. provided by our partners, and we are proud of the Abu Dhabi Ports Group joining the list of our partners, and we hope that this partnership will yield outstanding results and achievements, which will positively reflect on the youth of the country who are looking for work and wishing to pursue their career path within the corridors of the private sector.”

For his part, the Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi, affirmed the group’s commitment to playing its role in the process of economic development and supporting economic diversification efforts in the UAE.

He said: “The group contributed 21% of the non-oil GDP of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in 2020, and we succeeded in doubling the percentage of Emiratisation among our employees during the past 10 years, and we are proud to continue to provide all means of support to them, so that they can obtain better job opportunities. and more sustainable in the growing trade, transport and logistics sector.”