The Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council (Nafes) confirmed that the “Career Guidance” program, which is implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, provides human resource experts specialized in providing advice to guide national cadres looking for job opportunities, to the professional path appropriate to their qualifications and aspirations, especially those who applied He applied for employment to employers in the private sector and they were unsuccessful, stressing that there are four main reasons that are often behind the rejection of employment applications for some citizens, the most prominent of which is the employer’s confirmation that the job seeker is not interested in the available opportunity.

In detail, the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council (Nafes) confirmed that the perseverance of young national cadres and their constant search for suitable job opportunities is the best way to reach the dream job, pointing out that the Nafes work teams are keen to provide advice and guidance to assess the qualifications of young people and explore The professional opportunities available to them, commensurate with their potential and meet their aspirations.

The Council stated, in a series of awareness-raising publications on its official pages on social media platforms, that the opportunities available to national cadres in the private sector are many and varied, only that researchers must work from them except determination and perseverance, and apply for the appropriate job, and despite this, the job seeker may receive a refusal. For his request from the company offering the vacancy for several reasons, and at the same time the job seeker may reject the available job opportunity, and this is normal, because the available opportunities are many.

He said: «The employer and the job seeker must find common denominators that contribute to the employee’s access to the profession that is compatible with his qualifications, capabilities and skills, and if the job seeker’s application is rejected for any reason, he must search for another opportunity, especially since there are many opportunities And it suits everyone,” stressing that there are four main reasons that often lie behind the rejection of employment applications for some national cadres in private sector companies, represented in “the employer is sure that the job seeker is not interested in the available opportunity,” and “the available opportunity does not match the qualifications of The job seeker”, and that “the location of the company or establishment is not suitable for the job seeker”, and that “the condition of the company or employer is not suitable for the job seeker”.

The Council called on national cadres whose employment applications are rejected to communicate with human resources experts to receive advice on how to choose the right career path that suits their qualifications and expectations, and to explore useful guides about job search, CV writing, interview skills and more that help them, pointing out that the program Career counseling contributes to enhancing the skills and capabilities of Emirati cadres by obtaining individual and group counseling services, as well as vocational tendencies assessment services with a group of professional counselors.

The vocational guidance programs aim to increase the opportunities of citizens to obtain suitable jobs for their scientific specializations in the private sector and to develop their professional path, job competitiveness and job stability by refining their skills in line with the changing needs of the labor market in the country, as well as developing personal skills in skipping employment interviews, searching and getting to know each other. on the right opportunities.

The vocational guidance service is also one of the effective tools adopted by the “Nafis” program within its integrated system aimed at developing the skills and competitiveness of national competencies in line with the needs of the labor market, especially since vocational guidance programs meet the real needs of workers in the private sector as well as job seekers who have Extensive scientific and practical qualifications, and rare competencies that meet the requirements of the competitive labor market.

According to “Nafes”, the topics related to individual counseling programs for job-seeking citizens center around the best ways to obtain a suitable job with an academic qualification, develop personal skills and competencies, develop and prepare a CV, job interview skills, and explore the private labor market and its requirements. Individual counseling for workers in the private sector on developing personal and professional skills, charting a career path, job stability, developing competencies, integration and adaptation to the work environment, and stress and time management skills.

In turn, the group counseling sessions present many important titles and discuss them during the qualitative sessions, the most important of which are “Develop your skills … and compete”, “Competitive enthusiasm with Emirati cadres”, and “Competitive work environment”.

It also focused on scientific steps to obtain a suitable job, and a session on “Adaptation and Enjoyment in the Work Environment”.

Individual and group counseling

The Council for the Competitiveness of Emirati Cadres “Nafis” stated that the career guidance service achieves added value for citizens, supports their competitiveness in accessing important jobs, and is distributed over the various emirates of the country, and is held within equipped headquarters and places, especially for training and qualification processes, under the supervision of experts and specialists in the field and based on studies A realistic reality of the labor market and its requirements.

He explained that the vocational guidance program provides national cadres with an opportunity to view a set of guidance and awareness materials and other tools to explore their abilities, tendencies, personal skills and professional preferences in order to choose the most suitable jobs available in the labor market, stressing that 60% of the national cadres benefit from the individual and group vocational guidance programmes. Implemented by the “Nafes” program in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation since the beginning of this year, they work in private sector companies.