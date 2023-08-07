The UAE National Competitiveness Council (Nafis) affirmed the commitment of private companies to support the segments of society.

The Secretary-General of the Council, Ghannam Al Mazrouei, honored an Emirati employee of people of determination, known for his great dedication to his work at “Beut and Dubizzle”.

The honoring of Salem Bawazir came in line with the strategy of the National Program “Nafes”, which aims to raise the competitiveness of Emirati cadres in the private sector, and to develop the necessary initiatives to qualify young people to benefit from the opportunities provided by the private sector in the country.

During his visit to Bayut and Dubizzle, the Secretary-General of the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council praised Salem’s persistence and dedication to work and defying difficulties, and being an example for the ambitious Emirati youth. He also praised the company’s strategy that supports all segments of society.

This also comes in line with the national policy to empower people of determination, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of establishing a comprehensive society that integrates all groups and works to empower people of determination, and the initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

Al Mazrouei said: “Salem’s passion for self-realization and his insistence on engaging in the work environment is reflected in his productivity and dedication to confirm that there is no impossible no matter how difficult the difficulties are, enlightened by the pace and visions of the leadership, as there is no impossible or unrealizable dreams,” pointing out that “honoring Salem came Because he is an example to follow for the persevering Emirati citizen.”

For his part, Salem Bawazir expressed his happiness at the visit and honor, adding: “It was an honor and great joy for me. I felt the appreciation of 17 years of working in the private sector, which I spent serving the nation and changing society’s perception of people of determination.”

In turn, Haider Ali Khan, Executive Director of Bayut and Dubizzle and Head of the Dubizzle Group in the Middle East and North Africa, said that the visit of the Emirati Competitiveness Council delegation had a positive impact on Salem, stressing that the UAE is a role model in supporting and empowering People of determination and help them move towards the horizons of success and excellence, pointing to the shared responsibility between the private and government sectors to support the state’s direction and leadership in providing new job opportunities to attract all Emiratis from all segments of society.

Bayut and Dubizzle’s policy is committed to supporting Emiratisation efforts in the UAE in conjunction with the vision of “We Are the Emirates 2031” and the permanent development witnessed by the country’s economy, as it believes that Emiratisation will be one of the strong pillars that support this vision and the main performance indicator for its success.