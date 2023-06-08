The UAE Cadres Competitiveness Council announced the development of the electronic platform for the “Nafes” program to enable companies to offer training and employment opportunities, to access Emirati skills more easily, and to achieve Emiratisation targets in skilled jobs in private sector establishments that employ 50 employees or more. It is scheduled to follow up on the establishments’ commitment to achieving the semi-annual localization targets (every 6 months) amounting to 1%, with an annual target of 2%.

Aisha Belharfia, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Emiratisation Affairs and Assistant Undersecretary for Labor Affairs, said: “The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation is keen to enhance Emiratisation efforts in the private sector, based on the directives of our wise leadership in increasing the number of national cadres working in this vital sector. The Ministry is working closely with its partners to follow up on the implementation of the Emiratisation plans, and the companies’ commitment to achieving the Emiratisation targets required of them.”

She added: “The Ministry is working to consolidate its partnership and cooperation with the parties concerned in this regard, especially the “Nafes” program, which is keen to develop its tools and electronic platform in a way that contributes to improving the experience of job seekers, and private sector companies alike, in order to reach the goals. The aim is to enhance the presence of national cadres in various sectors of work, and to contribute to advancing the wheel of economic and comprehensive development.

Features of the electronic platform

The new platform design provides users with a more user-friendly look and feel as well as an improved user experience. Job seekers will have the ability to display educational level, skills and experience in a more detailed manner, which will help them find more suitable jobs.

Job seekers will also be able to gain a quick view of the most important aspects of their entitlements, from the benefits that apply to them, who are eligible for them, and the jobs applied for and their status.

The “Nafes” partners’ dashboard will provide a comprehensive overview of relevant aspects, such as the benefits and professional programs offered, as well as enable private sector establishments registered on the platform to easily reach job seekers, find talents and skills and choose them for the jobs offered, and this feature will give partners flexibility to communicate With job seekers and completing the recruitment process through the platform, the platform will provide a complete mechanism for submitting interviews through it, starting from the selection of the candidate for the job and ending with the final agreement on the job offer between the two parties and the procedures between them regarding this journey, with documentation of all stages through the platform.

This feature will also enable partners to find job seekers that are more suitable for their jobs offered on the platform, and will give the ability to match job seekers with relevant jobs according to their skills, experience and locations, and to nominate them directly for the job opportunities offered on the platform.

Citizens will be able to update their data and educational level through the platform, and this will ensure that users receive benefits that are commensurate with their educational level, and reduce the process of updating data on academic qualifications.

The upgraded version of the “Nafes” platform requires that the data and files of all registered job seekers be updated on an ongoing basis to ensure the platform’s effectiveness and continuous performance.