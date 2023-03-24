The Emirati Competitiveness Council (Nafes) platform stated that the salary support program for citizens working in the private sector with all their jobs, specializations, and educational qualifications provides financial support in amounts determined according to their eligibility, explaining that there is a mechanism through which additional support can be calculated on the salary for citizens working in the private sector. Those who benefit from Nafes initiatives.

The electronic platform stated that there are two categories for the salaries of national cadres benefiting from the additional support program, the first for those who receive a salary of 20 thousand dirhams as a maximum, and the second as a maximum of 30 thousand dirhams, indicating that the support should not exceed 7000 dirhams for holders of a bachelor’s degree, and 6000 for diploma holders. And 5000 for high school holders or less.

And the platform stated that, for example, if a citizen is a university student and his salary is 15,000 dirhams, then his additional salary will be 5,000 dirhams, bringing the total amount he earns to 20,000 dirhams (the first maximum), while if his salary is 21,000 dirhams and he holds a diploma, then His additional salary will be 3,000 dirhams, pointing out that the minimum support provided is 1,000 dirhams.