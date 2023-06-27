The pedestrian paths in the holy sites extending from the Jabal al-Rahma area at Arafat to Mina, passing through Muzdalifah, with a length of 25 km, are the longest pedestrian path in the world.

The corridor witnesses annually during the Hajj season, the largest human traffic in the world, according to the “SPA” agency.

Along the corridor, water mist pumping points are distributed to soften the atmosphere and reduce the temperature, which exceeds forty degrees Celsius.

Following their arrival in Muzdalifah, the guests of Rahman perform the Maghrib and Isha prayers, a delayed plural, following the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace, after which they pick up the pebbles.

It is desirable for the pilgrim to stand at the Sacred Mash’ar, which is a mountain in Muzdalifah, or anywhere in Muzdalifah, and receive the qiblah, and a lot of remembrance of Allah, the Almighty, and supplication as easy as possible for him, then he goes to pick up pebbles to throw the stones, then they go to Mina to throw Jamrat al-Aqaba and slaughter the sacrifice, then After that, the pilgrim performs Tawaf Al-Ifadah.

The pilgrims of the Sacred House of God had spent this day on the level of Arafat, and performed the noon and afternoon prayers together and shortened, and listened to the sermon of Arafat.