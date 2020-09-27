Highlights: Alert in 8 cities in America after getting fatal brain amoeba inside drinking water supply

Washington

An alert has been sounded in 8 cities after the brain-eating deadly amoeba inside drinking water supplies in the US battling the corona virus. This amoeba is found inside drinking water in southeast Texas. Because of this a disaster has been declared in a town. In the warning issued by the Environment Commission of Texas, citizens have been told not to use water.

The name of this amoeba is being described as Naegleria fowleri. It eats human mind. It was found under water on Friday evening. The Commission said that it is trying to resolve this problem as soon as possible. According to the Centers for Disease Prevention of America, this brain-eating bacterium is commonly found in soil, hot lakes, rivers and hot streams.

6 year old child admitted to hospital

The center said that the bacteria also live in hot water released from swimming pools and factories that are not properly maintained. The warning said that the people of Lake Jackson, Freeport, Angleton, Brazoria, Richwood, Oyster Creek, Clute, Rosenberg have been told not to use water. Disaster has been declared in the Lake Jackson area.

The administration is now trying to drain this dirty water. The incident began on 8 September when a 6-year-old child was admitted to the hospital. This fatal amoeba was found inside the child. After the incident, when tested for water, he was found positive with Naegleria fowleri. After this people were advised not to drink water.

It is very difficult for 97 percent of the people coming into contact

The CDC states that Naegleria fowleri is fatal. From 2009 to 2018, there were 34 cases of this virus. Between 1962 and 2018, 145 people affected the bacteria, out of which only 4 people survived. This causes a fatal infection in the brain of an infected human.

According to the Central of Disease Control, people fall prey to such amoebae during swimming. When Negleria fowlerly enters their nostrils, they reach their brains and start eating brain tissue. 97 percent of people exposed to this type of amoeba are extremely difficult to avoid.

(Amoeba is a very micro organism. Most of its descendants are found in rivers, ponds, freshwater lakes etc. Some lineages of amoeba are parasitic and also cause dangerous diseases.)