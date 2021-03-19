E.She did not become a new Marlene Dietrich, nor did she become an old Lady Gaga. Nadja Auermann also tried her hand as an actress and even as a singer. But their stage was the catwalk, and their billboards were the covers of magazines. Along with Claudia Schiffer and Tatjana Patitz, she is one of only three German supermodels – Julia Stegner and Toni Garrn are simply too young for this title. But she never believed that she was so great to be able to do anything. That was good for your image.

Alfons Kaiser Responsible editor for the section “Germany and the World” and the Frankfurter Allgemeine Magazin.

She stayed away from the seductions of the fashion industry, which have plunged many models into disaster. The divorced child from Berlin was not under any illusions because she had spent a lot of time in the hospital because of several kidney operations at a young age. She was discovered in 1990 in a café in Charlottenburg.

It came at the right time, because the supermodel age was just beginning, and a woman with 112 centimeters long legs had never even been seen in Paris (in 1997 and 1999 she got an entry in the “Guinness Book of Records” for this.) With a contract with the Elite agency and with the support of photographers of German origin Karl Lagerfeld, Peter Lindbergh and Helmut Newton, she made it to the top.



Peter Lindbergh was one of her supporters in the nineties

Image: dpa





The glamor belief of this time just before the expressionless “Heroin Chic” can be seen in the video of George Michaels “Too Funky”, in which she appears alongside Linda Evangelista, Eva Herzigova and Tyra Banks.

It’s been a long, long time. It has become quieter around Nadja Auermann, who lives in Dresden and will be 50 years old on Friday. As the mother of four children (of three men), she has a lot to do. So it’s all the more beautiful that she can sometimes still be seen at the side of her daughter Cosima, who also works as a model – and because of the great similarity, lets the supermodel age shine through in the disdainful present.