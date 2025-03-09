In the 77th minute of the game, Nadiem amiri demands the ball. Borussia Park sings, makes noise, senses morning air again after the Gladbach full -back Stefan Lainer dusted 1-2 three minutes earlier. But Amiri, who wears the Mainz captain’s bond because Jonny Burkardt is already on the bench, has big plans. He now wants to decide the game. Amiri gets the ball from his midfield colleague Kaishu Sano, quickly plays a telepathic double pass with Lee Jae-Sung, and then shoots the 3-1 for Mainz. With the full tension from 18 meters, past the fingertips by goalkeeper Jonas Omlin, category gate of the month. Then Amiri jogged to the corner flag, stops, stretches the arms up – and can be relaxed from the Gladbach fans.

The 1. FSV Mainz 05 is currently playing the most successful season in its club history. With 44 points after 25 games, the Rheinhessen are on a direct Champions League place. Exactly a year ago, the old lyre must be, they were on a direct relegation zone. In Mainz, they had almost been resigned with the second division, when a new coach was hired on Rosenmontag: the Danish human scavenger Bo Henriksen, 50, grinned and revived the “Carnival Association” by first giving back the belief in an unsettled team and then the fun of football. And with her at the end of the season, the class kept the class confidently: With this much -cited success story, it sometimes falls under the table that just two weeks before Henriksen’s takeover, a certain Nadiem Amiri had moved from Leverkusen to Mainz in winter sales. For a ridiculously low transfer fee of one million euros.

Because Amiri had hardly played football in the 2023/24 season (82 minutes in 19 games), the native of Rhineland-Palatinate waived his first (very foreseeable) German championship and went to the state capital in the relegation battle. At that time, Mainz ‘sports director Christian Heidel spoke of a “little home coming” for Amiri, whose football qualities are undoubtedly to be classified at a higher level than at relegation battle level. However, they only come into play when he is the focus of football and feels comfortable – which should have been the case in Mainz from the start. Oh-sound Amiri after the game on Friday evening: “I lack the words for the troop. I love these boys, that’s crazy. “

“Anyone who invests a lot is rewarded,” says Amiri

Bo Henriksen (keyword: BO effect) is considered to be a secure earnings that all Mainzer actually play the best season of their career. Representing Robin Zentner, 30, who holds the most goal shots of all Bundesliga keepers in percentage, or Danny da Costa, 31, who plays even better than at the best of Frankfurt times. However, the fact that this season is not only working in Mainz, but is even conformed to confident is, among other things, there is Amiri, who initiates almost every offensive campaign and designs the game with his passports. But not only that: Amiri throws herself in duels and walks kilometers for the team. Something he may have learned in the Mainz relegation battle last season. “If you invest a lot, you will also be rewarded,” he formulated it on the DAZN microphone after the 3-1 away win at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Isn’t someone like Amiri too good for the small FSV Mainz? This is exactly how some thought when Amiri was about to move to Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2024, but then decided against it and even extended his contract in Mainz until 2028. And actually – still a common thought – it cannot be that Mainz 05 next season is playing in the Champions League next season. And yet it slowly looks like that.